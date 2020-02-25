February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

American Academy Limassol donates cash from fundraising

By Press Association01
Kallia Rigas gives the donation to Loucas Fourlas

American Academy Limassol primary school has donated money to the non-profit organisation Little Heroes.

Principal Kallia Rigas handed over €5,000 raised from the entrance fee of its annual Christmas show, sponsors, generous parents and a lot of hard work from staff and students.

The money received by Little Heroes will provide financial support to families of children with cancer and leukaemia at the paediatric oncology unit this year.

Loucas Fourlas, member of the European Parliament and founder of the non-profit organisation was present at the primary school on February 24 to receive the donation.

 

For further information contact Kallia Rigas, Principal at 25-382782



