February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus businesses fourth on EU list for utilising social media

By Annette Chrysostomou018

Cyprus is number four on the list of EU countries with a high number of enterprises using social media, newly published Eurostat figures show.

In 2019, the use of social media was most popular among enterprises in Malta (84 per cent), followed by Denmark (75 per cent), the Netherlands (74 per cent) and Cyprus (73 per cent).

It was less popular among enterprises in Romania (33 per cent), Bulgaria (34 per cent) and Poland (37 per cent).

More and more enterprises in the European Union are using social media. In 2019, one in two enterprises (50 per cent) reported that they were using at least one type of social media, which means an increase of 16 percentage points since 2014 when it was 34 per cent.

Compared with 2014, the percentage of enterprises using social media has risen across all EU member states. The highest increases were recorded in Denmark and Luxemburg (26 percentage points both), followed by Finland (25 pp) and Sweden (24 pp), while the lowest increases were observed in Bulgaria (6 pp), Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia (all 11 pp).

In Cyprus, the percentage rose from 52 per cent in 2014 to 73 per cent five years later, an increase of 21 percentage points.



