February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Egypt’s ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies – state TV

By Reuters News Service
Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak attends a meeting at the presidential palace in Cairo, October 19, 2010

Egypt‘s ousted former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was ousted following mass protests against his rule in 2011. He was jailed for years after the uprising, but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges.



