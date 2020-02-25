February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested for suspected car arson

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol have police arrested a man who they said admitted he had set fire to a car he just bought second-hand because he discovered it had problems after he  bought it.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight on Monday in the Ypsonas area where the car was parked in an open space.

Police officers and firefighters went to the scene and extinguished the fire but the car was already destroyed.

Investigations showed that a 62-year-old man who was the registered owner had sold the vehicle to a 23-year-old man some days ago for €400.

They agreed the young man would pay for the vehicle in the following days.

The 23-year-old was arrested at 5.45am after police suspected arson was the cause of the fire.

He allegedly admitted to torching the car because it turned out it had mechanical problems.



