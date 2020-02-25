February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Motorcyclist fined after pulling wheelie on the highway

By George Psyllides00

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was fined €1,500 and had his licence suspended for three months by a Paphos court for reckless driving, police said on Tuesday.

The man also received four penalty points.

He was arrested on Monday after he was seen by the Paphos police director Nicos Pentaras speeding and pulling a wheelie on the motorway.

The biker, who was travelling to Paphos, was arrested on Anexartisias Street after Pentaras coordinated an operation to intercept him.



