February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

My EAC bill is ridiculously high

CM Reader's View

I received the highest bill ever in my 15 years in Cyprus.

I had a new meter installed towards the end of 2019.

My bill shows a consumption of over 500 KW and €120 more than any other bill I received for this particular period.

We have not purchased any new electrical appliances, do not use the air conditioning for heating (we use a gas heater) and cook on gas only – where does this huge consumption comes from?

I went to the offices of EAC and the only thing I could do was to file a complaint. Now I am waiting for somebody from EAC to check my meter.

Bee

EAC: Electricity bill overcharging will be rectified



