February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Health

Neonatal intensive care to get upgrade

By Peter Michael00

The non-governmental organisation Thermokitida Agapis (Incubator of Love) has been given the green light to renovate the neonatal intensive care unit at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia, it announced on Tuesday.

Following a meeting of the NGO with the state health services (Okypy), it was decided they would undertake the renovation of the unit. Thermokitida Agapis, which helps support premature babies, will add a new room to the unit, equipped with five spaces.

Work on the unit is expected to begin in two months.

 



