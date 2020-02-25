February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No refugee to be left without legal protection over Turkish Cypriot property claims

By George Psyllides039
A refugee housing estate

The government assured parliament on Tuesday that no Greek Cypriots would be left without protection against legal processes initiated by Turkish Cypriots demanding restitution of their property in the government-controlled areas that was used to construct refugee estates, among others, after 1974.

Speaking after a meeting of the House refugee committee, its chairman Skevi Koukouma said currently there were 85 cases before justice, some at the appeals stage and two at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Koukouma said in some cases the Turkish Cypriot plaintiffs were vindicated but in most their demands were rejected because of the law on the guardian of Turkish Cypriot properties.

One such case concerned the refugee estate in Polemidia, Limassol in which a lawsuit was filed against the state and 52 residents. The government has appointed a lawyer to represent the residents, Koukouma said.

In a separate case concerning the Dromolaxia refugee estate, a Turkish Cypriot lawyer is “informing and intimidating” refugees that the procedure for recovering their homes has started.

In Timi, Paphos, Turkish Cypriots have sued because part of the airport and a nearby estate were constructed on Turkish Cypriot land.

Ruling Disy MP Onoufrios Koulla said the interior ministry did things by the law and no refugee would be left exposed.

 

 



Related posts

Cyprus businesses fourth on EU list for utilising social media

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus to extend coronavirus screening to passengers from four more countries

Evie Andreou

Charles and Camilla to visit Cyprus next month

Staff Reporter

Mokas seeking assets worth nearly €400,000 from defendants in waste management case

George Psyllides

Animal activist completes first day living with shelter canines

Gina Agapiou

Improvements to psychiatric hospital to begin immediately, minister says

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign