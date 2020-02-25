February 25, 2020

Nouris briefs EU Commissioner on migration needs

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris informed the vice-president of the EU Commission Margaritis Schoinas on Cyprus’ needs and the issues the country faces in dealing with migrants on Tuesday.

Following their meeting, Nouris said he and Schoinas had a “friendly” discussion on the issues and needs of Cyprus to deal with the waves of migrants arriving.

“The discussion focused on the migration crisis, and we explained the problems Cyprus is facing, and we explained the need Cyprus has and the support it seeks through the EU,” he said.

Nouris added Cyprus wants to see a new European Asylum Policy, and the country hopes the EU will settle the issue at the Interior Ministers meeting on March 13.

He also met European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, and the head of the European Economic and Social Committee Luca Jahier to discuss the migration issue.

 



