February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President begins official two-day visit to Bulgaria

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

President, Nicos Anastasiades was in Bulgaria on Tuesday on a two-day official visit accompanied by his spouse Andri Anastasiades.

Anastasiades was being officially received on Tuesday morning by the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, at the Alexander Nevsky square, where he was to lay a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier.

Afterwards, he was due to visit the Presidency building where he will attend a tete-a-tete meeting with Radev, to be followed by expanded talks by delegations from the two countries.

He was also to meet the Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borisov at his office.

On Tuesday Anastasiades will attend an official dinner hosted in his honour by his Bulgarian counterpart.

On Wednesday, he will address a Bulgaria-Cyprus business forum, in the framework of which the Commerce and Industry Chambers of Cyprus and Bulgaria, as well as the Business Associations of the two countries will sign Memoranda of Understanding.

Anastasiades will then have a meeting with the Patriarch of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church Neophyte, at the Patriarchate, while later on he will meet with the Chairperson of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, Tsveta Karayancheva, at the National Assembly building.

He will also inaugurate a photo exhibition on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cyprus and Bulgaria organised by Cyprus’ Press and Information Office in cooperation with the Cypriot Embassy in Sofia.  The President of Bulgaria will address the inauguration ceremony.

The Cypriot delegation escorting the President to Sofia comprises Finance Minister, Constantinos Petrides, Government Spokesman Kyiakos Koushos and other state officials.



