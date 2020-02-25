The Ogress: a mother’s tragic tale

One of the most important Greek contemporary artists, with a worldwide career, has come to THOC to take on the dual role of stage director and protagonist. Lydia Koniordou presents a great Greek drama focused on a tough woman and mother who does not hesitate to clash with anyone to not back down from her principles. The play The Ogress will run until April 12.
A fine staff of collaborators, including well-known Cypriot stage director George Ziakas, is part of the show’s artistic team, while live music and video projections compose a unique poetic atmosphere.
“In the face of The Ogress, we find a free spirit who was sacrificed for social necessities, forced into a marriage she did not want and in fact raped. In her two sons, she sees the face of her rapist, which conflicts with her motherly instincts. She is a matriarchal figure who, as a gene goddess, is capable of giving life but also removing it. This makes her a tragic person experiencing dilemmas similar to those of ancient Greek tragedies. The same goes for the rest of the characters in the play,” director Lydia Koniordou says.
“My approach to The Ogress is a poetic, musical, non-psychological line, which I think allows the work to breathe in a contemporary uptake and aesthetic, as well as for the viewer to recognise in the faces of the play, timeless dilemmas that concern them directly in today’s life. These often are children’s relationships with parents, ownership, power, gender conflict, the conflict of individual freedom and self-determination with social prejudice and exclusion. The work raises issues that exist in all homes, but often remain behind walls, unmanageable, and poisoning lives.”
The play is currently in Nicosia but will travel to Larnaca on March 4, Limassol on March 28 and 29 and Paphos on April 2. It’s a Greek-language production but two performances will include surtitles in English and Greek: March 6 in Nicosia and March 28 in Limassol.
The Ogress
Play by Demetris Bogris, directed by Lydia Konirdou. Until April 12. THOC Theatre, Nicosia. Every Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm. Sundays at 6.30pm. Surtitles in English and Greek. €6-12