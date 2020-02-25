February 25, 2020

Thousands pay their final respects to Kobe Bryant

By Rumble01

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay tribute to the NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month that shocked the world of sports and beyond. Freddie Joyner has more.



