14th OPAP Limassol Marathon gives runners the chance to give something back

The successful OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO will take place on the weekend of March 21 and 22, giving thousands of runners the opportunity to run for the joy of participation, of distinction and of giving back.
OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO will be held for the 14th time – the largest sporting event in Cyprus with international recognition. Entries are expected to surpass previous years, with the benefits for Cyprus being substantial.
In addition to its racing significance, the 14th OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO will once again function as a ‘donor of social benefit’ as OPAP Cyprus CEO Dimitris Aletraris said, stressing that “the wider social event of every sport was a key criterion in the company’s sponsorship options.”
Aletraris welcomed the fact that through the event the Karaiskakio Foundation will be reinforced again, adding that “OPAP Cyprus, having completed its fiftieth year, retains the strength and endurance to cover victorious routes to health, culture, education, environment and of course in sport. It is another marathon for us, starting and ending with the people of Cyprus and our society itself. With the same strength and sensitivity we will run in the 14th OPAP Limassol Marathon”.
Spyros Spyrou, the Director of the event, thanked OPAP Cyprus for the fifth consecutive year, supporting the Limassol Marathon as the major sponsor and assured that the two-day race will promote its social message ‘Happy Fighting for Yourself’. “The social dimension of the big event,” added Spyrou, “will bring the joy of participation but also the joy of giving, by reinforcing agencies and institutions that devote their work to supporting those in need.”
Spyrou also announced that the 14th OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO has been included in the World Series of Runners over 40 years, giving them the opportunity to compete in a World Race!
Member of the Board of Directors of the Karaiskakio Foundation Dr Dimitris Andreopoulos thanked the organisers and OPAP Cyprus for their long-term support to the Foundation, stressing that “with these humanitarian alliances we continue our creative work for a world without leukaemia”.
ANT1 is again the main communications sponsor, whose Public Relations Director Antigoni Athienitis assured that the island’s biggest sporting event will be promoted, as always, in the best possible way.
The three organisations – OPAP Cyprus, the Karaiskakio Foundation and ANT1 – will run together in the corporate race under the name Syme!