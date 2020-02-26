February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akel questions Disy chief’s sudden concern for workers’ rights

By Evie Andreou00
Disy president Averof Neofytou (left) on a visit to Monagroulli industrial area on Wednesday

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou on Wednesday said they would be inviting ruling Disy head Averof Neophytou to join their party if he kept up supporting workers’ rights.

Responding to a question about Neophytou’s statements on Tuesday after a visit to Disy affiliated trade union Sek on the need for salaries to rise, Kyprianou snidely said that if the Disy leader kept this up, “we will transfer him to Akel.”

He was referring to Neophytou’s series of visits over the past few months to farmers and various businesses all over the island to listen to their concerns.

“I don’t know which Averof Neophytou to believe,” Kyprianou said, pointing out that the Disy chief on Tuesday had said that it was positive that unemployment had fallen, but that the main problem was that wages needed to be raised. “Two weeks ago, Mr Neophytou was saying that the average salary in Cyprus is €1,938 and was too high. Now he finds that wages must go up,” he said.

Kyprianou attributed this change in Neophytou’s stance, which he dubbed a ‘metamorphosis’, down to next year’s parliamentary elections.

“If Mr Averof Neofytou continues with all that he has been doing lately, the visits he makes and especially the statements following those visits and his positions, we will seriously consider transferring him to Akel,” Kyprianou said.

Neophytou, citing Akel’s record on the economy when it was the ruling party, told media later in the day that he wouldn’t join Akel, “not for all the money in the world”.

 



