February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Main

Apollon and Anorthosis into Cyprus Cup semi-finals

By Leo Leonidou06
Apollon withstood a fightback from Ethnikos Achnas to seal a 3-2 aggregate win

Results from the Cyprus Cup Quarter-finals, second leg on Wednesday:

Nea Salamis 0
Anorthosis 2
Aggregate: 1-3

Ethnikos Achnas 2
Apollon 1
Aggregate: 2-3



