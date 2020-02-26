February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Austrian Animation Festival on tour

By Eleni Philippou011

An Austrian festival showcasing the very best in digital filmmaking, from computer animation to cutting-edge visual effects is what the ARS Electronica Animation Festival addresses. Now the festival is on tour and will be in Nicosia on February 29.

Relatively unknown to Cyprus residents, the event will begin with a short introduction to put everyone the festival spirit. Head of Ars Electronica Export Manuela Naveau will briefly introduce the festival and its activities. The evening will include a screening of a selection of the works submitted to the festival and a wine reception offered by the Austrian Embassy in the foyer of the theatre.

The ARS Electronica Animation Festival on Tour presents the annual best-of programme – a compilation of outstanding works chosen from 835 projects submitted in 2019 for the Prix ARS Electronica.

The two programmes of the 2019 ARS Electronica Animation Festival are yet again an international showcase of excellence in current digital filmmaking. This compilation presents innovative trajectories within digital storytelling, expanded narration as well as current cinematography at the intersection of art and science and brings together works with contemporary positions – from computer-generated procedural structures to trailblazing examples of frame-by-frame animated sequences.

Every year the festival goes on a world tour to share its selection of films. For registration and the detailed programme visit https://arselectronicatourcy.eventbrite.co.uk

 

ARS Electronica Animation Festival

Animation festival on tour with screening. February 29. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 5pm. Free

 

 



