Calling on young scientists for FameLab 2020

The tenth FameLab Cyprus 2020 competition for new talents in science communication is a coming up.
Those interested in participating in FameLab 2020 competition have until Tuesday, March 10 to fill out the online registration form. FameLab 2020 competition aims to highlight the new talents in science communication in Cyprus and internationally. The purpose of the competition is to encourage young scientists to demonstrate their passion for science and technology to a non-specialised public, thereby promoting science, while at the same time training them to demonstrate their knowledge in simple terms bringing science closer to the general public.
FameLab Cyprus 2020 has been organised for the tenth consecutive year by the British Council and the Research and Innovation Foundation (IDEK) which also acts as the main sponsor of the event, in collaboration with Scico Cyprus.
Since 2011, the competition has offered opportunities to many young and talented scientists. Individuals over 18 years old who are working, studying or graduating in fields such as technology, engineering, medicine, biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, etc. are eligible to participate.
The qualifying round will take place in Nicosia on Saturday, April 4 during the SCyence Fair that is organised by The Cyprus Institute for the second consequent year. Participants will have three minutes to present a scientific topic of their choice in a fun and comprehensible way to the general public. The jury will then select the ten finalists who will go to the grand final. The ten finalists, will attend a free two-day Masterclass in Science Communication from experts in Cyprus Communication, preparing them for the national final. All events are open to the public.
The grand final will take place on Wednesday May 13, at the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation’s premises in Nicosia. The winner of the final, will be awarded a cash prize of €1,000 and travel to the Cheltenham Festival in Britain in June with all expenses covered, to compete the rest of the other countries’ winners in the International FameLab 2020.
The two runner ups of the national final, will also be awarded cash prizes; €500 and €250 respectively.
FameLab also provides opportunities for collaboration and networking with other scientists in Europe and Cyprus, as well as opportunities to participate in British Council events in Cyprus and abroad.
Interested parties can apply online by Tuesday March 10 through the website: www.britishcouncil.cy/famelab.