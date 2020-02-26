February 26, 2020

Dali teachers complain to police over asphalt plant pollution

By Gina Agapiou00
A previous protest by pupils and parents in Dali

Teachers of Dali primary school on Wednesday made a written complaint to the police over air pollution in the area caused by the operation of two asphalt plants.

A representative from teachers’ union Poed along with teachers from Dali primary school on Wednesday morning visited the police station in Pera Chorio to report the intense air pollution.

“Both asphalt plants were working today and we couldn’t breathe,” a teacher from the primary school told the Cyprus Mail to explain why teachers were forced to go to the police.

Local authorities said they will investigate their case.

Parents’ association have been complaining over the effects of the asphalt plants on their children’s health in a series of protests and threatened to transfer the pupils to other schools in September unless the asphalt plants are relocated.

Some 444 students attend Dali primary school while 125 children attend the nursery school next door.



