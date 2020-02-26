February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Asia

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tanimbar region, Indonesia

By Reuters News Service00

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 49 km (31 miles), according to EMSC.

The Indonesia Geophysics Agency said there was no tsunami potential from the quake. Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.



Related posts

Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of U.S.-India trade deal – White House

Reuters News Service

Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters

Reuters News Service

Arctic ‘doomsday’ food vault welcomes millionth seed variety

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus deepens Iran’s isolation, tests Italy and South Korea

Reuters News Service

More than a dozen killed, as New Delhi riots overshadow Trump visit

Reuters News Service

Greta met Malala: young activists pictured together in Oxford

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign