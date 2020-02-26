February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elderly woman killed in car crash

By Nick Theodoulou0168
The scene of the crash

An eighty-year-old woman has died after a road accident on the Limassol-Platres road on Wednesday evening, Limassol police said.

The incident occurred as two cars collided head on, seriously injuring two people while a third person sustained lighter injuries.

All three were taken to Limassol general hospital. The eighty-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

It is understood she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of one of the cars was the woman’s husband, also eighty years old, and is receiving medical care for serious injuries.

The driver of the other car, a 34-year-old, is also receiving medical care.

Police urged any witnesses to come forward, or provide information by calling 112 or going to the nearest police station.

 



