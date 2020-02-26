February 26, 2020

German top court overturns ban on organised assisted suicide

Germany’s law that bans organised assisted suicide breaches the constitution, the country’s top court ruled on Wednesday, a landmark decision in favour of groups that help people die when they choose, and doctors.

The plaintiffs wanted to overturn a law that has since 2015 outlawed assisted suicide undertaken by organisations or doctors who accepted a fee for their help.



