February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greece confirms first coronavirus case (Update 1)

By Reuters News Service068

Greece has confirmed its first coronavirus case, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The patient was a 38-year-old Greek woman who had travelled from an area of northern Italy, said Sotiris Tsiodras, a representative of the Ministry of Health.



Related posts

Zenon bus workers to strike over wage deductions not paid into benefit funds

Evie Andreou

Foreign ministry urges Cypriots living abroad not to panic over coronavirus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cypriot football club linked to tax evasion scheme in Spain

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus pandemic inevitable, U.S. warns as disease spreads across globe (Update 1)

Reuters News Service

Ten arrests, €103,000 in fines, in illegal employment clampdown

Staff Reporter

Man suspected of being drug-fuelled trashes hotel room

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign