Health minister visits crossing to check on virus measures

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Wednesday said he was satisfied with the measures being taken at crossings to help prevent of the spread of coronavirus but he said more could be done.

Ioannou was speaking after visiting the Ledra Street crossing in Nicosia where information posters have been put up in four languages, Greek, Turkish, English and Chinese.

The minister said though this was his first visit to a crossing since the corona virus hit globally, he said the head of the state medical services had already been to the crossings three times to make sure the instructions given on the coronavirus were implemented.

“I have to admit that indeed they are being followed,” the minister said, adding however that more staff was needed at some crossings where there is more traffic, including Ledra Street, to exclusively screen people crossing between the two sides. Ledra Street is a pedestrian-only crossing.

Ioannou said he would make this suggestion to the justice minister during the meeting taking place later in the day on the issue of measures to be taken for coronavirus across the Green Line. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides, will preside over the meeting. The permanent secretary of the interior ministry, Kypros Kyprianou, is also participating.

One of the possible problems to be encountered at the crossings, he said, is communication due to the language issue.

“Despite the fact the information flyers are in four languages, the possibility of printing them in other languages will be looked into,” he said.

He added that police officers check the stamps on the passports of persons crossing to confirm that indeed, they have not recently been to the countries that are considered to be high-risk.

“This however takes additional time and that is why more staff is perhaps needed at busy crossings,” he said.

Ioannou, announced on Tuesday that authorities would extend checks on passengers arriving to the island also from Northern Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran in addition to those arriving from China.

It was not clear yet whether flights from Greece would now be affected since Athens confirmed the country’s first coronavirus case shortly after the minister’s visit to the crossing.

Ioannou also said that Cyprus had already prepared a plan to tackle a Covid 19 pandemic if necessary.