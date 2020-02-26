How the A-list get red-carpet ready

By Katie Wright

When Hollywood’s finest are strutting their stuff on the red carpet and beaming for the cameras, it’s easy to think that their radiant looks are the result of good genes, rather than the army of facialists, make-up artists, nail technicians and hair stylists who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

Make no mistake, there’s a lot of work that goes into getting actors ready for their close-up, especially during the gruelling awards season, which started with the Golden Globes and ended with the Oscars.

That said, it doesn’t take an entire glam squad to bring a bit of Tinseltown magic to your beauty routine – we’ve got the inside scoop on the products that celebrity pros love to use on their famous clients.

From skincare to make-up, here are five ways to get the A-list look…

Skin prep

Renee Zellweger’s skin was glowing when she picked up the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Judy Garland, which make-up artist Dana Hamel put down to QMS Medicosmetics’ luxurious three-step collagen system.

The night before the ceremony, Hamel applied the exfoliating mask for 15 minutes, followed by the Night Collagen serum. The next morning, she added the Day Collagen serum to create the perfect base for Zellweger’s Pat McGrath foundation.

Not all celebs rely on premium products, however. Ahead of the Golden Globes, make-up artist Frankie Boyd prepped Scarlett Johansson’s skin using serum and eye cream from The Inkey List, which cost less than €10 each.

Foundation

Billy Porter is fast becoming a red-carpet icon, and not just because of his incredible outfits.

The actor was giving us beauty inspo at the Oscars with his flawless complexion, which came courtesy of make-up artist Anna Bernabe and E.l.f. cosmetics.

“We wanted his beautiful facial structure to shine through, so we used radiating products that complimented and accentuated his natural complexion,” she said, starting with Flawless Finish Foundation and adding Camo Concealer under the eyes, to create a matte but glowy finish.

Eye make-up

Actor and singer Cynthia Erivo has been killing it on the red carpet this season, and her Oscars smoky eye is the kind of glam look that’s easy to try at home.

Start with Armani Eye Tint liquid shadow, then top with the shimmering Eyes To Kill Stellar powder shadow, and finish with several coats of mascara, or extra-long false lashes.

We also loved comedy actor Maya Rudoplh’s Oscars eye make-up. Another Armani Beauty look, the pinky-purple shade is Eye Tint liquid eyeshadow in Sunset.

Lips

Regina King, winner of the supporting actress gong at last year’s Academy Awards, was a vision in pink at this year’s ceremony, and had make-up to match.

Make-up artist Latrice Johnson created the look using products from Charlotte Tilbury’s new Pillow Talk collection, combining Pillow Talk Medium matte lipstick (a shade slightly darker than the original), adding Lip Lustre on top for a glossy finish.

Nails

The French manicure has made a comeback recently, and Margot Robbie is the latest celeb to rock the classic look, created by Hollywood’s favourite nail guru Tom Bachik.

For the base, Bachik used classic Chanel shade Ballerina, with Pure White on the tips. The latter was a limited edition that’s no longer available, but OPI Alpine Snow is a high-quality alternative.