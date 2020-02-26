Hurray for more plays in English

The local theatre scene mostly features plays in Greek. Every once in a while though, a few productions in English (and sometimes in Russian) pop up, and there are more to look forward to in the coming days.

First, it was the Paphos Youth Theatre and the Thompson School of Dance & Cyprus Change who put on their rendition of Disney’s teenage-popular High School Musical last week. In just two days, the Anglo-Cypriot Theatre will premiere its Calendar Girls in Nicosia with performances on for two weekends; February 28-29 and March 6-7.

Another play in English is also on its way. Billy Liar is a play in three acts, originally by Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall. Stage One Emba Theatre and director Mick Page are bringing it to life in Paphos with performances from Wednesday, March 4 to Saturday, March 7.

It’s an escapist comedy and the opening play for the 2020 season for the Paphos Theatre Company. Billy Liar, written in 1959 and set in Yorkshire, starred Tom Courtney in the title role of the inevitable film that followed its West End stage success.

The play tells of the pathological charmer Billy Fisher who cannot tell the truth to save his life. Stuck in a dead-end job, his fantasies grow ever wilder as do his attempts to seduce the several girls to whom he has become engaged. Increasingly situations get out of hand but Billy talks his way out of them with ever-increasing desperation and with growing frustration for his long-suffering family and girlfriends. Mick Page directs an excellent cast of actors both familiar and new to the company.

“New patrons not familiar with the theatre at Emba will be delighted with the spacious auditorium, comfortable seats and general professionalism of the company from the actors on stage to the greeters at the door,” says the theatre.

And if you like what you see and want to have a more active role in Emba’s theatre scene, you can join the theatre. “The Company offers membership to anyone who would like to be involved with live theatre. There are monthly club nights to socialise, make new friends and enjoy some of the activities such as quizzes, films and musical entertainment.

“A gala dinner is held in a hotel each year in March. The Stage One Committee always hopes to recruit more members with skills so if you feel you could help with lighting, sound, set building, wardrobe, make-up or try out in an audition for a part in a play or pantomime contact Caroline (Tel: 26-911641). If you don’t feel you have any theatrical skills join anyway, the best asset is enthusiasm for live theatre. Hidden talents are often revealed. We will always find you something to do.”

Keith Waterhouse’s escapist comedy, directed by Mick Page. March 4-7. Stage One Emba Theatre, Paphos. 7.30pm. €12