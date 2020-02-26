February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News in sign

By Peter Michael00

CyBC’s main news broadcast at 8pm will have sign language, the state broadcaster announced on Tuesday.

According to CyBC, from March 1 the main news broadcast will be shown in sign language on CyBC2 channel.

In September 2018, the 8pm news broadcast in sign language was cut, with the head of CyBC then saying they would increase the 6pm short broadcast to 30 minutes on Rik 2.

 

 



Related posts

Nouris briefs EU Commissioner on migration needs

Peter Michael

Francophonie month to kick off next week

Annette Chrysostomou

Drinking on the street, plastic chairs to be banned

Peter Michael

Court denies delayed payments to Astrasol plaintiffs

Gina Agapiou

Game wardens highlight the dangers linked to their jobs

Nick Theodoulou

New laws to be drafted against match fixing

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign