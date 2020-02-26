February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Overworked state pathologists threaten mass resignations

By Gina Agapiou05

Pathologists working at Nicosia general hospital are threatening mass resignations because of overwork, state doctors’ association president Soteres Koumas told the media on Wednesday.

The hospital’s pathology department on Tuesday sent a letter to state organisation Okypy, in charge of the national health scheme, informing them of the entire department’s intention to resign.

The reason is the lack of pneumologists islandwide and this means that pathologists, who were already understaffed, have been assigned part of their responsibilities explained Koumas.

“We won’t give any more time, we are tired,” he said.

Doctors cannot be considered responsible for the current situation of state hospitals said Koumas.

Commenting on inpatient care, the second phase of Gesy which will be implemented in June, Koumas said: “we are not ready yet. We don’t know how we will be operating.”

 

 

 

 



