Popular Greek actor Voutsas dies aged 88

By Staff Reporter00
Kostas Voutsas (Photo: CNA)

Popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas died on Wednesday morning age 88, reports said.

Voutsas began his career in Greek cinema in 1953 and has remained active in the arts until today.

On February 7, he became ill with a respiratory infection resulting in heart and lung issues and was admitted to intensive care at an Athens hospital where he died on Wednesday morning, the reports said.

Voutsas was born in Athens in 1931 and studied drama at the Macedonian Conservatory of Thessaloniki, making his stage debut 1953.

In 1961 he obtained the lead role in the film O Katiforos and went on to become one of the most popular actors of his generation both in Greece and in Cyprus.

He starred in around 60 films, mainly comedies and musicals and received numerous acting and lifetime achievement awards.

“Playing in movies has helped me a lot, but I was always committed to the theatre and that was my highlight,” he was quoted as saying in a press interview.



Staff Reporter

