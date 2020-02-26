Reflect 2020, the most open(minded) festival of the year

Reflect is a future casting festival where Europe & the Middle East connect, students boost their career opportunities, startups find their investors, businesses meet their clients, and new friendships are formed. For the third edition of the festival, founders Stylianos Lambrou, Dusan Duffek and Andria Lambrou decided to boost meeting opportunities at Reflect and partnered with an event app startup ImpromptMe to get the most out of the Reflect experience. What does it mean for you?

All important information under one roof

Environmental sustainability is the future. At Reflect, we don’t want to only support and promote eco-responsible businesses, we want to lead by example! Naturally, we are going paperless, so the whole program will be available solely through the event app. You can download it in advance via App Store or Google Play. Prior to the event you will receive a personalized e-mail with a unique code and you’ll be able to make your profile, set up meetups, create your Reflect agenda, check all attendees, discover the venue map, and you’ll find some special customised surprises 🙂

Meet your stars

This year, you can set up one-on-one meetings not only with all the attendees, but with our innovative speakers as well! This list of confirmed speakers is continuously growing: meet the latest additions.

Zombies, mums, 10 years old robotic engineer, and an AI expert in quantum physics

John Vervaeke is an Assistant Professor at University of Toronto, teaching courses in cognitive psychology on thinking & reasoning, higher cognition, and cognitive development. As an expert on the human mind, he wrote the book “ Zombies in Western Culture: A 21st Century crisis” where he’s discussing the zombie model in pop culture and how it reflects a crisis in modern Western culture. Are we becoming mindless, ugly, homeless creatures stuck in a hopeless cycle?

Mona Ataya is the founder & CEO at Mumzworld.com, the revolutionary e-commerce experience for more than 2 million mothers across the Middle East region. Voted amongst 100 most Powerful Arab Women, she has proven to be one of the most prominent women entrepreneurs. Mona has managed to grow Mumzworld from a business plan on paper to a leading an enviable brand, with 6 rounds of funding, great investors on board and the #1 Funded Women-Led e-commerce Company in the Middle East. We expect to hear a lot from this brand in the years to come.

Talent and passion know no boundaries. Ethan Ramon, just a 10 years old robotic engineer is proving it. He built his first robot at the age of 5 and since then, he continues in his dream to build a robot to help the elderly. He will present his vision on robotic labs, dreams & hopes. Kids are our future and if all of them are as enthusiastic as Ethan, we are going to be more than fine!

How to disrupt health tech & life sciences with AI, Machine Learning & quantum physics? Meet Noor Shaker, Syrian AI expert and entrepreneur, currently serving as a consultant on AI strategies helping organisations understand and implement innovative AI solutions. She was named one of the Innovators Under 35 by MIT and won the CogX Rising Star award handed by the former British Prime Minister. She is also on the BBC’s 100 Women in 2019 list and featured in WIRED and Forbes.

Real heroes behind the scenes

Thanks to our partners, we can organize the biggest future casting festival in the region.

It’s great to have Research & Innovation Foundation as a Platinum Partner. We jointly aspire to support & promote research, technological developments & innovation in Cyprus and beyond. Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is the largest law firm in Cyprus and Reflect Festival’s Gold Partner. They have the largest and most experienced team of employment law specialists in Cyprus, with an excellent reputation for high quality, sound legal and practical advice.

Honoured to have Hellenic Bank on board with us again this year as a Silver Partner. The future of money is a huge challenge and together we aim to cope with the challenges and opportunities the future brings. Our Silver Partner ImpacTech creates innovative solutions that help businesses make a bigger impact and we are more than happy to have them on board and make a difference together. Proud to also have Cablenet among Reflect’s Silver Partners. Our shared mission is to help communities be connected in a world full of impressive upcoming changes in technology.

Special thanks goes to our Bronze Partner Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, CIPA. Together we aim to proactively promote the enhancement of the country’s competitive environment when it comes to all challenges the future is promising. Meet our Bronze Partner, KPMG. Proud to have them on board for three years in a row! KPMG provides audit, tax, and advisory services. We both share the mission to find ways to deal with the effects on the challenging future of the economy. G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Group is Reflect’s Supporter. It is an independent organization providing a wide range of logistics, financial, hospitality and consumer services to the business community of Cyprus and other countries.

Join our valued partners in celebrating the future at Reflect, future proof your business & life, and get your ticket now!