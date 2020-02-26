February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Significant drop in Turkish Cypriot exports  

By George Psyllides086
Citrus fruits make up most of Turkish Cypriots exports

The Turkish Cypriot economy is not doing well, as drops have been recorded in production and exports, media reports said on Wednesday.

According to Diyalog, revenues from exports dropped to close to 101 million Turkish lira in 2018, down from 105.6m TL in 2017. The figures were worse in the 11 months of 2019 with 77.2m TL.

The newspaper said citrus, the top export product of the north following the 1974 invasion, has not been overtaken by halloumi.

In 2018, Turkish Cypriots sold halloumi worth $43.6m compared with $18.3m of citrus. They were followed by raki with $9m in sales.

Turkish Cypriots sell most of their products to Turkey, which absorbed some $63.8m in exports in 2017. That dropped to $52.2m in 2018 and to $40.7m in the first 11 months last year, Diyalog said.

Exports to third countries were $41.8m, $48.7m, and $36.4m respectively.

Most other exports were to countries of the Middle East, which bought products worth $22.3m in 2017, $26.1m in 2018, and $28.3m in the first 11 months of 2019.

Daily Kibris newspaper said the continuous rise in the exchange rate caused a slowdown of the economy, as shown by the number of company bankruptcies, which reached 116 inside 13 months between 2019 and 2020.

The paper suggested that many more had gone belly up but were not recorded in the company registry.

At the same time, 1,740 companies have started operation, Kibris said.

The coordinator of the small and medium shop owners’ chamber, Hurem Toulga, told Kibris that the number of shuttered businesses had risen but at the same time those opening had reached a record high.

At the end of 2019, beginning of 2020, the number of small and medium shops reached 20,000, he said.

 



