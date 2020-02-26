Suspect in Napa shooting remanded again, second suspect still sought

The suspected shooter in the attempted murder of an Ayia Napa businessman earlier this month was remanded in custody for a further eight days on Wednesday, as police continued its investigation into the incident.

The 38-year-old man from Paphos was brought before Larnaca district court wearing a bulletproof vest and flanked by members of the counter terrorism unit in full gear.

He is suspected of being the man who fired 25 rounds with an automatic into a cafe in Ayia Napa on February 16, injuring four people who had no relation with his intended target, Costas Kritikos, who had left the establishment before the shooting.

A convicted murderer is also being questioned by police in connection with the shooting, believed to be the mastermind behind the plot.

Demetris Mamalikopoulos 37, was one of two Greek hitmen who murdered five people in Ayia Napa on June 23, 2012 and is currently serving five consecutive life sentences in the central prison.

Police have said they were looking for a third suspect in the shooting, who is thought to have been the intermediary between Mamalikopoulos and the suspected shooter who was arrested in Larnaca the day after the incident.

Chief inspector Panicos Droushiotis said they have carried out searches in eight hotels in Larnaca and Ayia Napa.

They also went through security camera footage from 50 shops and other establishments in the area.

The shooting took place at around 2am on Kryou Nerou Street. The shooter fired 25 shots at the café before fleeing the scene in the direction of the Thalassa Museum.

Three men and woman were injured in the attack. They were not related to the intended target who left the shop 15 minutes earlier.

Police later recovered an M58 automatic that was dumped inside a staircase at the museum, 150 metres from the scene. The weapon was matched with the cartridges collected from the scene and was also linked to the suspect through DNA.

Police have also recovered a loaded pistol connected to the incident in Ayia Napa last Thursday, a day before arresting Mamalikopoulos.

The court heard that the suspect had spent two nights in two different hotels in Ayia Napa on February 14 and 15. He left the holiday resort on February 16.

Security footage from the second hotel shows the suspect leaving at 11.43pm on February 15 and returning at 2.12am the next day.

From his home in Paphos, police collected a black tracksuit that looks like the one the shooter was wearing.