February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspected Ayia Napa shooter due back in court Wednesday

By Staff Reporter00
Larnaca court

The 38-year-old from Paphos, who is suspected of attempted murder in the Ayia Napa shooting incident on February 16 is due to appear in Larnaca court on Wednesday for a renewal of his remand.

The shooting at a cafe, targeting local businessman Costas Kritikos, who was not there, left four people critically injured.

A second suspect, Demetris Mamalikopoulos 37, serving five consecutive life sentences in the central prison for a 2012 shooting in Ayia Napa, was arrested and remanded last Friday suspected of being the mastermind. Mamalikopoulos was one of two Greek hitmen who murdered five people on June 23, 2012.

Police said they were looking for a third suspect in the shooting, who is thought to have been the intermediary between Mamalikopoulos and the 38-year-old suspected shooter who was arrested in Larnaca the day after the incident

Kritikos had left the cafe about 15 minutes before the shooting.

In a matter of seconds, the shooter fired 25 bullets from an automatic rifle, injuring a woman aged 26 and three men, two aged 38 and one 32. They had no relation to the target but were sitting at the next table.

The attacker then swiftly fled.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Popular Greek actor Voutsas dies aged 88

Staff Reporter

Cap on bank fees possible

Elias Hazou

Land appropriated for science park may be returned to owners

Elias Hazou

News in sign

Peter Michael

Nouris briefs EU Commissioner on migration needs

Peter Michael

Francophonie month to kick off next week

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign