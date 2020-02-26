February 26, 2020

Tempo Beverages Cyprus Ltd: The Exclusive distributor for premium mixers & soda beverages THREE CENTS in Cyprus

Tempo Beverages Cyprus Ltd, one of the leading beverage distributors in Cyprus, has announced the that it will now be the exclusive distributor for THREE CENTS products.

THREE CENTS is a premium mixers & soda beverages company, founded in 2014 in Greece, by three professional bartenders (Dimitris Ntafopoulos, Yiorgos Mpakos, Yiorgos, Tsirikos) in collaboration with the owner of Granikal company, Vassilis Kalantzis.

Having identified the gab that the market had in relation to authentic and quality products that the bartender of today needs, they have invented a series of products that are ideal for cocktails and long drinks.

THREE CENTS is already present in more than 30 countries and it has gained significant popularity, as well as international distinctions in awards such as “Best Selling Brands” and “Top Trending Brands” of the renowned Drinks International Magazine for 2020.

This agreement allows Tempo Cyprus, to increase an already profound portfolio that includes established brands of Pernod Ricard (Absolut, Chivas Regal, Jameson, Ballantine’s, Glenlivet, Havana Club, and Beefeater London Dry Gin), Beluga, beers of the HEINEKEN group (Heineken, Alfa, Srongbow, Sol), Paulaner beer, local wines such as Camantera and Ais Ampelis, as well as a vast variety of international wines.

THREE CENTS are produced in Greece from natural first material, without any additives and preservatives. Products include 10 premium mixers & soda beverages (Pink Grapefruit Soda, Gentlemen’s Soda, Cherry Soda, Sparkling Lemonade, Ginger Beer, Two Cents Plain, Tonic Water, Dry Tonic (Light), Lemon Tonic, Aegean Tonic).

For three years now, Tempo Beverages Cyprus Ltd, is established as one of the most important and experienced distribution companies in the island, aiming to manage the biggest portfolio of a variety of drinks and brands.



