February 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ten arrests, €103,000 in fines, in illegal employment clampdown

By Staff Reporter00

Police said Wednesday they have arrested 10 third-country nationals while fines totalling close to €103,000 were issued by authorities as part of a clampdown on illegal employment.

In Famagusta, police raided a hotel construction site where they located eight third-country nationals working without permit.

Authorities also determined that 24 individuals were in violation of the law on undeclared employment, issuing their employers eight spot fines worth €84,000.

A similar operation in Larnaca, which targeted nightclubs, netted two third-country nationals working without a permit.

Police said they checked seven establishments together with labour inspectors who issued six fines worth €18,900.

 



