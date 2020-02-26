February 26, 2020

Zenon bus workers to strike over wage deductions not paid into benefit funds

By Evie Andreou00

The employees at Larnaca’s public bus company Zenon said they would go on indefinite strike from March 4 unless the company pays them the benefits that have been deducted from their salaries.

The workers’ unions Peo, Sek and Deok chastised the company for deducting from the employees’ salaries money for provident funds, union subscriptions, medical care contribution, and their welfare fund since March 2019 but without actually making the payments to the funds in question.

In a letter to the company the unions said this behaviour is an offence recalling that the Registrar of Occupational Retirement Benefit Funds has been warned that such actions are subject to prosecution.

The unions also said that the workers would go on strike from March 4 in case the money is not paid into the relevant funds.

“No effort is made to find a solution On the contrary, the company makes these cuts each month for its own benefit,” the unions said in the letter.

Zenon employees had also threatened to go on strike over unpaid salaries for December and the benefits issue last January but called it off after the company promised to pay the salaries following the involvement of Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos.



