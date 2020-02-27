February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europa League

Apoel loses to Basel in away match

By Staff Reporter00
Basel's Arthur in action with Apoel Nicosia's Praxitelis Vouros

Apoel on Thursday lost 1-0 to Basel in the Europa League Round 32 Second Leg at the away match in Switzerland.

 

 



Staff Reporter

