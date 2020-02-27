February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

At least 34 Turkish soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria’s Idlib -Syrian Observatory

By Reuters News Service00
File photo Idlib

At least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in air strikes in Syria’s Idlib on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into northwest Syria’s Idlib province to back rebels looking to hold back an offensive by Syrian government and Russian forces aimed at taking back the rebel stronghold.



