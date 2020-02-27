February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Burglar in critical condition after fight with homeowner

By Jonathan Shkurko0372

A 43-year-old man, who was attempting to break into a house in Zakaki on Wednesday night, was injured in a fight with the 22-year-old owner and is being treated at Limassol general hospital.

He sustained severe injuries after the owner returned home and found the perpetrator in one of the rooms, said Limassol CID officer Ioannis Sotiriades.

The 43-year-old attacked the owner, who managed to draw the attention of a neighbour, who arrived at the scene and got involved in the fight.

During the scuffle, the perpetrator fell on the floor and hit his head, moments before the police arrived at the house.

The 43-year-old was immediately rushed by ambulance to the hospital and, according to Sotiriades, his condition is critical, after doctors found he is suffering from a subcutaneous hematoma.

He is currently being treated and an arrest warrant will be issued to him. The house owner is also being treated for his injuries, but is out of danger.

While investigating the scene, police officers discovered that the burglar was in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine.
Upon further investigation at the house, police also found a machete and a bag containing jewellery, which the owner of the house identified as his and his mother’s.

According to police, the 43-year-old has been involved in similar incidents in the past.



Related posts

President ‘sets example’, offers parts of Troodos summer residence for Covid-19 quarantine (Updated)

George Psyllides

Free walking tours for nature lovers

Gina Agapiou

Technical fault grounds plane carrying Apoel fans to Switzerland

Jonathan Shkurko

More rural, fewer urban fires in 2019

Jonathan Shkurko

Green Monday kite ban near airport

Gina Agapiou

Man hospitalised after being pulled out of burning caravan

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign