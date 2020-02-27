February 27, 2020

Coronavirus, inside a Canary Islands hotel lockdown

By Rumble01

Chris Betts’ vacation to the Canary Islands was cut short when a person in his hotel tested positive for coronavirus. Using his phone he shows Reuters around the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, which doesn’t have enough face masks for guests.



