February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Free walking tours for nature lovers

By Gina Agapiou00

Free walking tours are being organised next month for nature lovers across the island.

The deputy ministry of tourism in collaboration with the forestry department are organising what is being dubbed the seventh walking ’festival’ starting from March 18 until May 24.

Participants will be accompanied by guides who will lecture on the island’s flora and fauna.

The participation in the walking tours is free but participants are obliged to register beforehand. They should wear comfortable trainers and gear suitable for walking.

Public transport will be provided for those traveling to and from different towns. English speakers should check on booking availability of English-language tours

Find the schedule here.

 



