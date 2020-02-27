February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Greece

Greece reports two new coronavirus cases

By Reuters News Service0129
People wearing protective face masks sit outside the AHEPA hospital, where the first confirmed coronavirus case is being treated, in Thessaloniki

Greece has reported two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to three.

The health ministry said one of the cases concerned a relative of a 38 year old woman in the northern town of Thessaloniki, the first confirmed case reported in Greece. The woman had recently returned from Milan in northern Italy.

 



