February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Green Monday kite ban near airport

By Gina Agapiou00

Flying kites near the Larnaca airport on Green Monday is prohibited, the municipality announced on Thursday.

Laranca municipality issued a written announcement mentioning all the areas kite flying is forbidden as it can interrupt flights at the Larnaca International airport.

Kite flying should be avoided in Aliki- Tekke region, and near Makenzi, Kiti and Pervolia beach.

The municipality asked the public to show understanding and cooperate with the guidelines as to avoid any undesirable incidents.



