February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Mainland China reports 433 new coronavirus cases, first reported cases in Denmark, Estonia

By Reuters News Service
Passengers wearing masks are seen on a thermal screen at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Mainland China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 26, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 406 on the previous day.

The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497, the health authority said.

The number of new deaths stood at 29, the lowest daily rate since Jan. 28, and down from 52 the previous day. The outbreak has now killed a total of 2,744 people.

Hubei, the central Chinese province at the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 409 new cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday. Beijing and the provinces of Heilongjiang and Henan were the locations of the other three fatalities.

The number of new cases outside Hubei stood at 24, up from 5 on the previous day and reversing five days of declines.

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Beijing on Feb. 26 had jumped to 10 from zero the previous day. Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of Beijing Centre of Disease Control, told a news briefing on Thursday that it was a cluster case.

The new cases all stemmed from a property management agency in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, and had either been working in the same office or sharing the same dormitory, Pang said.

Chinese authorities are also turning their attention to potential sources of infection from abroad, as the number of new cases outside China are now exceeding those domestically.

The Shanghai government said it is trying to identify anyone who came into contact with a coronavirus patient who arrived in the city from Iran, another coronavirus hotspot.

Denmark and Estonia have also confirmed their first coronavirus infections as the virus has now spread to  more than 40 countries and regions outside mainland China. On Wednesday, cases were detected for the first time in Brazil, Pakistan, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria.



