February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man hospitalised after being pulled out of burning caravan

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A worker was hospitalised in Nicosia with burns after his employer saved him from a burning caravan on Wednesday evening.

The fire service was notified of a fire in the caravan parked in an agricultural area between the villages of Flassou and Kalopanayiotis at 8.55pm.

The worker was asleep in the caravan at the time but his employer who spotted the fire on CCTV footage realised he was in danger, rushed to the scene and managed to pull him out of the vehicle before the arrival of the firefighters.

The fire, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle, was brought under control an hour after it started but by then the vehicle was badly damaged.

 



