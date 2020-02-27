February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Ministry is destroying some of Cyprus’ best features

By CM Reader's View017

Is this why this Ministry was created, to stop enjoyment and ruin some of the island’s best features?

Yes laughing gas is a problem, as is some of the loutish behaviour in Ayia Napa and Paphos, but this is taking the proverbial sledgehammer to crack a nut.

If the Minister has his way then vibrant areas like Laiki Geitona in Larnaca will cease to exist. I go there regularly, and at weekends its packed outside with people enjoying themselves having a drink with friends.

Most of the people there are Cypriots, but in summer you get visitors to the island there too. I’ve never seen anyone getting drunk and objectionable, and never seen so much as a punch thrown let alone a fight.

SC

Drinking on the street, plastic chairs to be banned



Related posts

Our View: House president hardly the man to be pushing MPs’ code of conduct

CM: Our View

Assange: whistle-blowers should be praised, not punished

Gwynne Dyer

Banks are ripping us off

CM Reader's View

Death to the machines

CM Guest Columnist

Our view: Policy of sweeping things under the carpet going strong

CM: Our View

My EAC bill is ridiculously high

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign