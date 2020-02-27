February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing woman found

By Staff Reporter00

A 63-year-old British woman who had gone missing on Wednesday has been located and was in good health, police said.

The woman was found wandering in a state of confusion in the Tombs of the Kings area at 2.30am on Thursday, police said.

She was taken to hospital where doctors found her to be in good health.

The woman had departed from her house in her car on Wednesday afternoon.



Staff Reporter

