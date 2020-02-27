February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Neapolis working with local Yeroskipou community

By Press Release02

Neapolis University of Paphos is committed to contributing to the development of the local community, and the municipality of Yeroskipou, the second largest municipality in the Paphos district.

They formalised that commitment with the signing of a cooperation agreement, during a meeting of the two parties at the Yeroskipou town hall. The agreement was signed by Michael Pavlidis, mayor of Yeroskipou and Pantelis Sklias, rector of Neapolis University.

During the meeting, the challenges of local government and the competitive entrepreneurial environment were discussed and both sides emphasised the need for the university community to collaborate with local authorities, as a carrier of applied knowledge, scientific innovation and culture, targeting sustainable progress and social cohesion.

The cooperation of the two parties is evident in the participation of the municipality of Geroskipou in the wide network of organisations and companies of the European project “Liaison Offices with the Labour Market”, implemented by Neapolis University for placing students in the labour market.

It also foresees actions that will simultaneously highlight the cultural, social and economic activism of the local community of Yeroskipou in support of the academic, research and cultural work implemented at Neapolis University.

 

 



