February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seeking man in connection with kidnap

By Staff Reporter00
Mohammed Shafeeq Mohammed Mohammed

Police are seeking an Iraqi man in connection with a kidnapping that took place on February 14 in Limassol, following the arrest of another suspect a few days ago.

The individual wanted is Mohammed Shafeeq Mohammed Mohammed, 29.

He is described as being of normal build, short black hair, approximately 1.80m tall, with a scar under his left eye.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Limassol CID at 25805057, their nearest police station, or call the citizens hotline at 1460.

Mohammed is being sought in connection with the disappearance of 31-year-old Ahmed Zaidan, missing from his home in Mouttayiaka, Limassol, since February 14.

Police already have in custody a 40-year-old suspect from Jordan.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Three more being tested for coronavirus in Limassol

Elias Hazou

Some Gesy doctors are potential tax cheats, inland revenue boss says

Elias Hazou

Two TPAO officials added to EU sanctions list

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Finland to take 175 asylum seekers from Cyprus and other Med countries

Source: Cyprus News Agency

EAC workers to stage two-hour strike on March 12

Evie Andreou

Schoolboy in serious condition after being hit by car at crossing (Update)

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign