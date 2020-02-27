February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Position on Varosha ‘very clear’ and unchanged, Security Council president says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The crumbling hotels and houses of Varosha

By Apostolis Zoupaniotis

The position of the UN Security Council on Varosha is very clear and has not changed, said Belgium’s permanent representative who is presiding over the UN body this month.

Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve was speaking after the Security Council met on Wednesday evening (local time) for a closed session on Libya.

Although the Varosha issue, following the conference on opening up the fenced-off city organised by the Turkish Bar Association on February 15, was not discussed, Buytswerve said the council was aware of developments through a letter.

“The position of the council is very clear. It made a statement on this in October last year and its position has not changed.”

The round table meeting in Varosha, held for the first time since 1974, was attended by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül. Oktay stated that Varosha belongs to the Turkish Cypriot regime and took part in a tour of the fenced off part of Famagusta.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus should be extended to include Varosha.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

