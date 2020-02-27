February 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President offers parts of Troodos summer residence for Covid-19 quarantine

By George Psyllides00
An officer checks people crossing at the Ledra St checkpoint in Nicosia

The government will be using state-owned houses on Troodos mountain, including dwellings in the presidential summer residence, to quarantine people suspected of carrying the Covid-19 virus, it was announced on Thursday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said three people currently in quarantine at Limassol hospital will be transferred to Troodos.

All three have tested negative for the Covid-19 virus but will remain confined as a precaution.

Ioannou said the government will use the government homes on Troodos as a first step after a couple of communities objected to having quarantine units in their areas.

“We are also evaluating other venues and final decisions will be taken tomorrow (Friday). We have three venues in mind if necessary,” the minister said.

Ioannou added that during the cabinet meeting, President Nicos Anastasiades proposed using parts of the presidential residence if necessary. His offer was accepted.

The minister said the cabinet also approved boosting staff at the crossing points so that checks were more effective.



